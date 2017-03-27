Brazil suspends three more meat plants in bribery scandal
Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Monday it ordered three more food processing facilities to suspend production amid an investigation into alleged corruption of inspectors and unsanitary conditions in the world's biggest meat producer. Brazil's Minister Agriculture Blairo Maggi gestures during a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil March 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC