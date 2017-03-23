Brazil Recalls Meat As Scandal-hit In...

Brazil Recalls Meat As Scandal-hit Industry Suffers Losses

2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 -- The Brazilian government on Friday ordered the recall of meat from three meatpacking companies involved in a tainted production scandal that has cast doubts on food safety, China's Xinhua news agency. The fallout came after revelations last week that Brazil's largest meatpackers were under investigation for bribing government inspectors to certify expired meat.

Chicago, IL

