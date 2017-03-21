Brazil reacts after beef scandal

Brazil reacts after beef scandal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: FoodNavigator

The Brazilian government is to accelerate audits of 21 meatpacking plants as part of a police investigation into alleged corruption and tainted beef. Three have been suspended and all will be placed under a 'special inspection regime' by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Sun Abrahammock Relig... 2
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,537 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC