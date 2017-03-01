Brazil prosecutor plans to investigate ministers, senators for graft: source
Brazil's top prosecutor will seek authorization from the Supreme Court as soon as this week to investigate senior ministers in President Michel Temer's Cabinet and senators from his PMDB party for corruption, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday. File photo: Rodrigo Janot looks on during news conference after a forum titled "Measures Against Corruption" at the state attorney general office in Brasilia, Brazil November 24, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC