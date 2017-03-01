Brazil prosecutor plans to investigate ministers, senators for graft: source

Brazil's top prosecutor will seek authorization from the Supreme Court as soon as this week to investigate senior ministers in President Michel Temer's Cabinet and senators from his PMDB party for corruption, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday. File photo: Rodrigo Janot looks on during news conference after a forum titled "Measures Against Corruption" at the state attorney general office in Brasilia, Brazil November 24, 2016.

