Brazil police raid brokerage firm for allegedly laundering 'Car Wash' cash

10 hrs ago

Brazil's federal police on Tuesday carried out raids connected to the sprawling "Car Wash" graft probe, targeting money launderers who allegedly worked with former corrupt executives of state-run oil firm Petrobras. Police said they raided the Advalor Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores brokerage firm in Rio de Janeiro, which they allege facilitated the movement of bribes from big construction firms to then-Petrobras executives, often to their overseas bank accounts.

Chicago, IL

