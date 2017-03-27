Brazil police raid brokerage firm for allegedly laundering 'Car Wash' cash
Brazil's federal police on Tuesday carried out raids connected to the sprawling "Car Wash" graft probe, targeting money launderers who allegedly worked with former corrupt executives of state-run oil firm Petrobras. Police said they raided the Advalor Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores brokerage firm in Rio de Janeiro, which they allege facilitated the movement of bribes from big construction firms to then-Petrobras executives, often to their overseas bank accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC