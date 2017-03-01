Brazil Highways See Less Accidents bu...

Brazil Highways See Less Accidents but More Deaths in Carnival 2017

The Carnival holiday had fewer accidents on Brazil's federal highways, but the number of deaths increased, according to a report released yesterday by the Federal Highway Police . PRF Operational Control coordinator Joao Francisco Oliveira spoke about the Carnival period on the highways of Brazil, photo by Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agencia Brasil.

