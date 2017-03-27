Brazil has no final decision on tax h...

Brazil has no final decision on tax hikes, spending freeze -Meirelles

The Brazilian government is waiting for more information about the amount of potential extra revenues in order to decide about the size of a budget freeze and possible tax increases to meet its fiscal savings target, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday. He said the official announcement about the budget freeze and potential tax hikes could be made on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

