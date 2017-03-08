Brazil government sees strong interest for airport auction -sources
Brazil is confident of strong investor turnout at an auction next week for the rights to run four airports, two government sources said on Friday, with at least nine operators showing appetite for one of the first in a wave of privatizations. Spanish operators Aena SA, Obrascon Huarte Lain SA and Ferrovial SA, Germany's Fraport AG and AviAlliance, France's Vinci SA, Argentina's Corporacion America, Brazil's CCR SA and Zurich Airport have all expressed interest recently, they said.
