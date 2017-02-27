Brazil: Footballer Pele's Son Edinho In Jail Over Drug Trafficking Charges
The son of Brazil's footballing legend, Pele, has handed himself in to complete his sentence for money laundering and drug trafficking. Edinho, a former professional goalkeeper, was first arrested in 2005 over the charges, but appealed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC