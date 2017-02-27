Brazil: Footballer Pele's Son Edinho ...

Brazil: Footballer Pele's Son Edinho In Jail Over Drug Trafficking Charges

The son of Brazil's footballing legend, Pele, has handed himself in to complete his sentence for money laundering and drug trafficking. Edinho, a former professional goalkeeper, was first arrested in 2005 over the charges, but appealed.

