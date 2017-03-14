Brazil cenbank sees small chance of l...

Brazil cenbank sees small chance of lowering 2018 inflation goal

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Brazilian central bank director Carlos Viana said on Thursday that it is unlikely that the government will revise down its 2018 inflation target even as price increases continue to ease. Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said earlier on Thursday that the government would analyze inflation data to decide whether to revise its 2018 inflation target later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,688 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC