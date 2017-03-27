Brazil anti-corruption protests draw ...

Brazil anti-corruption protests draw weaker turnout

Brazilians furious at corruption took to the streets Sunday to support a politically explosive probe into high-level embezzlement and bribery. SAO PAULO: Brazilians furious at corruption demonstrated on Sunday in support of a politically explosive probe into high-level embezzlement and bribery, but turnout was significantly lower than at previous protests.

Chicago, IL

