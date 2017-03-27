Airbnb Brazil Arrivals More Than Double to One Million With 2016 Olympics

Online room renting service Airbnb Inc registered more than 1 million guest arrivals in Brazil last year, boosted by travel to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and a growing number of hosts looking for extra income in a deep recession. Leonardo TristA o, Airbnb's general manager in the country, noted the benchmark in a statement on Monday, marking a sharp pickup from the country's roughly 421,000 arrivals in 2015 and about 622,000 arrivals in the twelve months through June.

