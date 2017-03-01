AccorHotels to consolidate leadership...

AccorHotels to consolidate leadership in Brazil with the integration of 26 BHG hotels

AccorHotels Immeuble Odyssey, 110 avenue de France Paris, 75013 France Phone: +33 1 45 38 86 00 Fax: +33 1 45 38 85 95 Visit Website AccorHotels announces it has signed an agreement with Brazil Hospitality Group and its shareholders, funds managed by GP Investments and GTIS Partners, in order to take over the management of 26 hotels currently owned or managed by BHG, the third-largest hotel company in Brazil. The portfolio includes economy, midscale and upper upscale hotels in Brazil's major markets, especially in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, complementing well AccorHotels' existing network in Brazil, and consolidating the Group's leadership across all segments.

