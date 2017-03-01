AccorHotels steps up Brazilian expans...

AccorHotels steps up Brazilian expansion with 26-hotel deal

AccorHotels has signed an agreement to take over the management of 26 hotels in Brazil, Europe's largest hotel group said on Thursday, continuing its expansion in the recession-hit South American country. The purchase for 60 million euros of a portfolio of budget, mid-market and luxury hotels in cities such as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo from Brazil Hospitality Group -- Brazil's third-largest hotel group -- will boost Accor's earnings from 2018, the company said.

