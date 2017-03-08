2 dead, 10 missing, dozens injured in...

2 dead, 10 missing, dozens injured in storms in south Brazil

Brazilian authorities say two people died and more than 10 are missing after heavy rains and wind storms hit a state in southern Brazil. Images in local media show streets inundated with water early Sunday in Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul state.

