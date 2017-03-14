14 Countries Still Ban Imports Of Bra...

14 Countries Still Ban Imports Of Brazilian Meat

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 30 -- The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday 14 countries maintain their suspension of the imports of Brazilian meat, China's Xinhua news agency. According to the Agriculture Ministry, Algeria, Bahamas, Mexico, Morocco, Qatar, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Zimbabwe have maintained a full embargo of the imports of all Brazilian meat products, while Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Grenada, Saint Christopher and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Belize suspended imports of processed meat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,135 • Total comments across all topics: 279,921,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC