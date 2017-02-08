Yellow fever kills 600 monkeys in Bra...

Yellow fever kills 600 monkeys in Brazil's Atlantic rainforest

Feb 8

Feb 8 An outbreak of yellow fever has claimed the lives of more than 600 monkeys and dozens of humans in Brazil's Atlantic rainforest region, threatening the survival of rare South American primates, a zoologist said on Wednesday. The monkeys, mostly brown howlers and masked titis, are falling out of trees and dying on the ground in the forests of Espirito Santo state in Brazil's southeast.

