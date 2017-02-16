Wesleyan Exhibit Looks At Brazil, U.S...

Wesleyan Exhibit Looks At Brazil, U.S. Cultural Overlap

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: CTNow.com

Clarissa Tossin, a native of Brasilia, Brazil, now lives in Los Angeles. Her art focuses on the overlaps between Brazil and the United States: in architecture, topography, iconography, even tragedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Fri frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC