Vitoria Official Criticizes Police as Violence Continues in Brazilian City

As tension continues in the streets of Vitoria, the licensed governor of the state of Espirito Santo said on Wednesday that the actions taken by the military police and their family members could be construed as a blackmail and that the state would not give in to the 'ransom demands'. Espirito Santo licensed governor, Paulo Hartung, during press conference on Wednesday, photo by TA nia RAago/AgAancia Brasil.[/caption]"What is happening in Espirito Santo is clear blackmail," governor Paulo Hartung, on medical license since December, told reporters on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.