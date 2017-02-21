Vale CEO Ousted as Brazil Seeks New B...

Vale CEO Ousted as Brazil Seeks New Blood Before Reorganization

Brazil is moving to cast off the last shackles of government influence at iron-ore giant Vale SA -- but not before replacing the CEO with someone more politically palatable. Murilo Ferreira's six-year contract won't be renewed when it expires in May, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a statement Friday.

