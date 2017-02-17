US equity firm closes in on purchase ...

US equity firm closes in on purchase of Portuguese bank

15 hrs ago

Portugal's central bank says it has picked U.S. private equity firm Lone Star for exclusive final negotiations on its bid to buy Novo Banco, the so-called good bank salvaged by the Portuguese government from the collapse of major lender Banco Espirito Santo. The one-sentence statement did not give any details about a time-frame for a decision or a possible sale price, nor did it identify other bidders.

Chicago, IL

