UPDATE 3-Brazilian insurer BB Seguridade forecasts slower profit growth

Feb 13 State-controlled insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participacoes SA on Monday forecast slower profit growth this year, reflecting the impact of Brazil's harshest recession ever and a rapid decline in interest rates. BB Seguridade projected an increase of 1 percent to 5 percent in 2017 recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, compared with its forecast of a 4 percent to 8 percent rise in 2016.

