UPDATE 3-Brazilian insurer BB Segurid...

UPDATE 3-Brazilian insurer BB Seguridade forecasts slower profit growth

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 13 State-controlled insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participacoes SA on Monday forecast slower profit growth this year, reflecting the impact of Brazil's harshest recession ever and a rapid decline in interest rates. BB Seguridade projected an increase of 1 percent to 5 percent in 2017 recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, compared with its forecast of a 4 percent to 8 percent rise in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,672 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC