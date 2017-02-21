UPDATE 2-Brazil's Vale swings to profit on higher iron ore prices

BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA reported on Thursday net profit of $525 million for the fourth quarter, falling short of analyst expectations but reversing a heavy loss in the period a year earlier thanks to record output and higher iron ore prices. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast net profit of $1.8 billion in the quarter, but the world's largest producer of iron ore fell short on account of impairments totaling $2.9 billion, principally on fertilizer and nickel assets.

