UPDATE 1-Brazil's Meirelles says states to get 3-year reprieve in debt deal
Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said cash-strapped states that sign up for a debt relief program would get three years to repay loans owed to the federal government and private banks as long as they commit to drastic spending curbs. Meirelles told Globo TV's cable news network on Monday a new bill with the deal's terms would be sent to Congress on Tuesday.
