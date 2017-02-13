UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales tumble i...

UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales tumble in December despite holiday sales

BRASILIA, Feb 14 Retail sales in Brazil fell sharply in December as Christmas holiday discounts failed to bolster consumption amid a severe recession, government data showed on Tuesday. Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials fell 2.1 percent from November, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll, statistics agency IBGE said.

