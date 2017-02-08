UPDATE 1-Brazil mulls cap on fine to homebuyers who cancel purchases
Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. Brazilian homebuilders have been hurt by soaring cancellations amid the country's worse recession on record.
