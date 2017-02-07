UPDATE 1-Brazil, Argentina push for closer trade with Mexico in Trump era

Feb 7 The leaders of Brazil and Argentina vowed on Tuesday to pursue closer trade ties with Mexico and other Latin American nations threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump's promises to rework trade deals to protect jobs at home. In a state visit to Brasilia, Argentina President Mauricio Macri said the South American regional trade bloc Mercosur would in particular seek to strengthen its relationship with Mexico, Latin America's second-largest economy after Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.