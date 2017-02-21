UPDATE 1-ArcelorMittal, Votorantim to...

UPDATE 1-ArcelorMittal, Votorantim to combine long steel ops in Brazil

Reuters

ArcelorMittal Brasil SA and Votorantim SA said on Thursday they will merge their long steel operations in Brazil, creating a company with a combined production capacity of 5.4 million tonnes of rolled steel per year. Under the deal, Votorantim SA steel unit called Votorantim Siderurgia will become a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Brasil SA, the local arm of the global steel producer.

Chicago, IL

