UPDATE 1-ArcelorMittal, Votorantim to combine long steel ops in Brazil

ArcelorMittal Brasil SA and Votorantim SA said on Thursday they will merge their long steel operations in Brazil, creating a company with a combined production capacity of 5.4 million tonnes of rolled steel per year. Under the deal, Votorantim SA steel unit called Votorantim Siderurgia will become a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Brasil SA, the local arm of the global steel producer.

