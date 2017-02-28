Tourists using Google Maps to get to ...

Tourists using Google Maps to get to Rio landmark enter favela, get shot

19 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

An Argentinian tourist is fighting for her life after she, her husband and another couple visiting Rio de Janeiro tried to get to Christ the Redeemer statue following Google Maps directions - and ended up in a dangerous favela . According to O'Globo newspaper , 42-year-old Natalia Lorena Cappetti underwent surgery to remove a bullet that entered through her back.

Chicago, IL

