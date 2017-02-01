Tite requested Corinthians homecoming for World Cup qualifying
The Selecao boss will return to his former stomping ground in March when his side resume World Cup qualifying action by hosting Paraguay in Sao Paulo Brazil's March World Cup qualifier Paraguay will take place at the Arena Corinthians, a decision that has delighted coach Tite. The match, scheduled for March 28, was originally due to take place at Allianz Park, the home of Palmeiras, but Tite requested the fixture be switched to his former stomping ground.
