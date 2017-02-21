TINE and Tetra Pak investigated by No...

TINE and Tetra Pak investigated by Norwegian crime unit

Read more: BeverageDaily

Dairy cooperative TINE SA has contacted the Norwegian authorities after a report in a local newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv claimed to have exposed an improper supplier relationship between TINE and Tetra Pak. The newspaper alleged an employee at TINE was treated to travel, spa visits, gifts, 145 dinners and 246 rounds of drinks over a four-year period from 2011-2015 by a seller at Tetra Pak.

