ThyssenKrupp sells Brazilian steel business

German industrial group ThyssenKrupp has bid farewell to its steel producing business in Brazil as it continues to move away from the volatile business of making steel to focus on its higher-margin capital goods unit. ThyssenKrupp said Wednesday that it had agreed to sell its CSA steel plant in Sepetiba Bay for an enterprise value of €1.5bn, to Ternium, a steel producer with plants in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

Chicago, IL

