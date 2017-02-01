The state of Brazilian media-an examp...

The state of Brazilian media-an example for America?

Chicago Reader

Activists lay out a Brazilian flag, punctured to symbolize bullet holes, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, during a protest calling for an end to the violence that erupts during police operations against suspected drug traffickers. In a recent post urging the media to pull up their socks and take on Donald Trump, I made an example of a Brazilian journalist who's defied greater danger in his country than I thought Trump could pose in ours.

Chicago, IL

