The Rio Carnival Masterpiece Heist

21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

In 2006, thieves took advantage of the bustle of the Rio Carnival, stealing five major works of art from a museum and ending up on the FBI's Top Ten Art Crimes list. As anyone who has ever watched a good art heist flick knows, the key is in the planning.

