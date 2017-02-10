Tests to determine if Brazil's ex- fi...

Tests to determine if Brazil's ex- first lady legally dead

" Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says his wife is being submitted to the tests needed to declare her brain dead. Silva and doctors say that Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva no longer has brain function and they said Thursday they were preparing to donate her organs.

