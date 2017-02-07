Tension Continues High in Vitoria, Brazil
The situation continues tense in capital of EspA rito Santo, Vitoria, during the sixth day of violence in the city. City officials have announced that schools and health clinics should remain closed and the Road Workers' Union announced they would suspend bus transportation for city residents on Wednesday for fear of escalating violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Tue
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Mon
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC