Tension Continues High in Vitoria, Brazil

The situation continues tense in capital of EspA rito Santo, Vitoria, during the sixth day of violence in the city. City officials have announced that schools and health clinics should remain closed and the Road Workers' Union announced they would suspend bus transportation for city residents on Wednesday for fear of escalating violence.

