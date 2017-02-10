Striking military police in Brazil ag...

Striking military police in Brazil agree to return to work

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A police officer walks next to uniforms painted with red ink to symbolize blood, during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb 10, 2017. Relatives of Military Police members are demanding better salaries and labor conditions and they block the exits not allowing the officers to go work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... 21 hr frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC