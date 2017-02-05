Spotlight: Trump's economic policies ...

Spotlight: Trump's economic policies to negatively impact Brazil: say analysts

4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

U.S. President Donald Trump-proposed economic policies will have a negative impact on Brazil's sluggish growth, local economic analysts told Xinhua recently. Trump has called for protectionist measures to bolster the U.S. industry and an infrastructure-building binge that stands to consume considerable investment, among other things.

Chicago, IL

