Six South Africans killed at naval base after sewer gas leak
Feb 17 Six South African men, including three soldiers, died on Friday when they were overcome by methane gas leaking from a sewer at a naval base in Durban, a navy spokesman said. "There was gas leak and some of the workers called our soldiers for help," said Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi, spokesman the Naval Base situated on Salisbury Island off South Africa's east coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC