Sergio Moraes, Max Griffin to Clash at UFC Fight Night 106 on March 11
A welterweight clash between Sergio Moraes and Max Griffin has been added to the UFC Fight Night 106 lineup, promotion officials recently announced. UFC Fight Night 106 takes place in Fortaleza, Brazil, on March 11 and is headlined by a middleweight clash between Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum .
