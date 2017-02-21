See it: Brazil man gets struck by a flying tire in freak accident
CCTV footage shows Roberto Carlos Fernandes, 50, walking alongside his daughter Caroline in the Ipatinga neighborhood of Minas Gerais, when a tire flying full-force through the air struck him across the head and slammed him into the concrete pavement. Fernandes' daughter and several witnesses nearby immediately rushed to his side and called for help after getting sight of the unusual mishap.
