See it: Brazil man gets struck by a flying tire in freak accident

CCTV footage shows Roberto Carlos Fernandes, 50, walking alongside his daughter Caroline in the Ipatinga neighborhood of Minas Gerais, when a tire flying full-force through the air struck him across the head and slammed him into the concrete pavement. Fernandes' daughter and several witnesses nearby immediately rushed to his side and called for help after getting sight of the unusual mishap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.