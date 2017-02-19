Rio's Carnival Is A Glitter-Filled Euphoria, Even If Brazil's Government Is Not
The carnival in Rio de Janeiro hasn't even officially opened, but this weekend several hundred thousand people were already out parading. "Blocos" are locally-organised street parties held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil that precede the Carnival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC