Rio police shoot tear gas at anti-austerity protesters

13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Police in Rio de Janeiro are shooting tear gas and arresting protesters who turned violent during a rally against privatizing a public utility. The clashes come as legislators in the state of Rio try to confront a deep fiscal crisis that has delayed payments to thousands of public workers.

