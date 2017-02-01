Rio Officials Negotiating Sale of Olympic Apartments to Civil Workers

Six months removed from the mega-spectacle that was the 2016 Rio Olympics, local news is reporting that Rio city officials are in discussion with government-owned financial institution, Caixa EconA mica Federal and construction company, Carvalho Hosken, to facilitate the sale of the apartments at the Olympic Village, which were the athletes' residences during the Games. The Rio 2016 Olympic Village in Barra da Tijuca is comprised of 31 buildings up to seventeen stories tall with a total of 3,604 apartments, photo by Gabriel Heusi/brasil2016.gov.br.

