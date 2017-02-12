Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, Febru...

Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, February 12, 2017

10 hrs ago

Sunday's Rio Nightlife Pick - Super chic venue 00 in Gavea will host the Duo party tonight bringing the best of electronic music from the best DJs across the national and international electronic music scene. Dance the night away on their thriving dancefloor before chilling out in the outdoor lounge area with one of the venue's trademark delicously fruity caipirinhas.

Chicago, IL

