Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, February 12, 2017
Sunday's Rio Nightlife Pick - Super chic venue 00 in Gavea will host the Duo party tonight bringing the best of electronic music from the best DJs across the national and international electronic music scene. Dance the night away on their thriving dancefloor before chilling out in the outdoor lounge area with one of the venue's trademark delicously fruity caipirinhas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Fri
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC