Rio electoral court: gov should step down for power abuse

Rio electoral court: gov should step down for power abuse

A Brazilian electoral court has ruled that the governor of Rio de Janeiro state and his deputy should step down for awarding contracts in exchange for campaign donations. In a statement Wednesday, the court said Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao and Vice Gov. Francisco Dornelles abused their power in the 2014 elections.

Chicago, IL

