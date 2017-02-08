Rio electoral court: gov should step down for power abuse
A Brazilian electoral court has ruled that the governor of Rio de Janeiro state and his deputy should step down for awarding contracts in exchange for campaign donations. In a statement Wednesday, the court said Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao and Vice Gov. Francisco Dornelles abused their power in the 2014 elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Tue
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC