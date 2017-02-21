Revellers flood seaside for Brazilian 'mud street party'
Revellers flood a small seaside town to get down and dirty during Brazilian 'mud street party' on the first day of carnival People in swimwear swarmed to Paraty on Saturday and threw themselves into deposits of black, mineral-rich sludge for the party. Legend has it the 'Bloco' was born in 1986 after local teens hiking in a nearby mangrove forest smeared themselves with the dense mud to discourage mosquitoes and then wandered through Paraty.
