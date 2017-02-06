Report: Hezbollah targeted Israeli di...

Report: Hezbollah targeted Israeli diplomats in Brazil

The terrorist group Hezbollah sent operatives to Brazil in order to commit attacks on diplomatic representatives of Israel, according to previously classified documents. reported the Correio Braziliense newspaper on Saturday.

