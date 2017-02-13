Paraguay officials investigate huge hoard of Venezuelan cash

" Paraguayan authorities are investigating a cache of Venezuelan cash possibly weighing up to 30 metric tons that was found inside a private house in a city on the border with Brazil. Prosecutor Julia Yegros says the huge load of 50- and 100-bolivar bills was discovered in a home in Salto del Guaira, a city about 370 kilometers northeast of the capital of Asuncion.

