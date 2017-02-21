One serious, eight injured in Brazil carnival crash
A float in Rio de Janeiro's world famous Carnival parade crashed Sunday evening, and police said eight people were injured, including at least one in serious condition. The incident involved the last float of the first samba school parading through Rio's Sambadrome.
